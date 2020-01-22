bts-announces-map-of-the-soul-world-tour-and-the-reactions-are-priceless

Trust the reactions to the announcement of BTS’s world tour to reflect the range of emotions the Army is feeling right now. It’s a lot to process!

Overnight the seven-piece boy band revealed the dates and locations of their much-hyped Map Of The Soul concerts, following their triumphant comeback earlier this month with Black Swan, off their soon-to-be-released album Map Of The Soul: 7.

It’s been literal weeks of teasing of this tour, after Big Hit Entertainment suggested in December we may be getting a tour announcement with the caption: ‘April 2020. Stay tuned.’

We did stay tuned and now, finally, we know what is up.

BTS – made up of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V and Suga – will kick off their tour at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 11-12 April, and then the 18-19 April.

BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 일정 안내#BTS #방탄소년단 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/qrqOUD9HAl — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020

Then they’ll head to the US and Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, onto Canada and Toronto.

They’ll then come a little closer to come by hitting up London on the 3-4 July before moving into Europe and Berlin, Barcelona, while making a top in ​​Japan and Fukuoka, Osaka, Saitama, and Tokyo.

Oh, there are also two cities yet to be named, with dates locked out on 13 and 14 June.

*exhales*

That’s quite the tour you’ve got going on there!

In London, they’ll be taking over Twickenham Stadium, which has a concert capacity of 80,000. Acts that have taken to the hallowed venue include Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones and Rihanna – so BTS is in good company there.

Of course it took Army approximately 2.5 seconds before they went wild for the stellar announcement, but the range of emotions really was something.

From happiness to the sadness of not being able to attend certain dates, we’re right there alongside you guys.

Many wanted to see the boys land in other countries, with Amsterdam and the Middle East fans upset to be missing out among other countries such as Russia and Australia.

Also cut to Europe fans wondering how they’re all going to fit into the London, Barcelona and Berlin shows…

The Army’s reaction to BTS’s tour news:

i got so excited about the tour dates that i forgot the fact that we only got 3 city concert dates for 47 european countries

now i’m scared and have a headache #MapOfTheSoulTour #BTSTOUR2020 #BTSinBerlin pic.twitter.com/njH3SCJez5 — Chi⁷ (@onlymelonlord) January 22, 2020

When uk army fill the TWICKENHAM STADIUM’s 80,000 capacity for the two slotted days #BTSTOUR2020 pic.twitter.com/JY8ChJwsVq — 😍👑 mewlions 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Hate_hypocrisy) January 22, 2020

*call in sick for work and cross fingers you don’t get fired squad https://t.co/SXWw7xxf5W — seokjinnies iconic high notes ⁷ (@3dollazchainz) January 22, 2020

sad flute music https://t.co/PUi6RwHKdA — 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘢 (@sparklejjong) January 22, 2020

Africa, a whole continent: 0 dates https://t.co/hojGHIIkVv — Tasneem Jada ⁷ (@_Tasella_) January 22, 2020

BTS LONDON SHOWS IN JULY AND ON A FRIDAY AND SATURDAY?!? YEP YEP — phi⁷ ♡ | atsd📌 (@sopenights) January 22, 2020

When the BTS release London tour dates and you can’t go cos you’re on holiday (first world problem) pic.twitter.com/5ImGDLqwJX — Jem (@JemmaLeigh6) January 22, 2020

i really punched my mom on the shoulder bc i was too excited telling her about bts coming to spain 😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚣𝚢⁷ (@outrodipitae) January 22, 2020

Ticket sale details for London shows are still to be announced, with US tickets going on sale through Live Nation on 7 February.

Map Of The Soul: 7 arrives on 21 February, and is the follow up to their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Black Swan is available to stream now.





