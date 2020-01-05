bts-and-twice-lead-the-charge-as-k-pop-stars-light-up-the-34th-golden-disc-awards

Awards season in the world of K-Pop continues and almost as important as the actual awards themselves is the red carpet game of the idols.

The industry’s best and brightest gathered at the annual event at the Gocheok Sky Dome on the 4th and 5th January.

BTS were one of the groups in attendance on the second day of the awards and posed up on the red carpet together ahead of the show.

While each of the seven members brought their fashion A-game, special mention has to go to V for his incredible floral coat and rapper J-Hope smart blue lounge suit and trainers combo.

They took the opportunity to reveal their wishes for each other for the coming year, which mostly added up to encouraging each other to keep being as awesome as they are now.

The K-pop group were on a high from the first day of the awards, which saw them win a Bongsang for digital song, and a Daesang for digital song of the year.

On Sunday they picked up a trophy for fans’ choice K-Pop star and are later expected to take to the stage to perform their best loved songs, including recent comeback Boy With Luv and deep cut Skool Luv Affair.

The boy group also picked up the Tik Tok Popularity Award, with member Jimin thanking their fandom ARMY in his speech.

‘Your love is the reason why we sing and dance, we love and thank you,’ he said.

Fans will be looking forward to what they’ve got coming up this year as last month their agency BigHit Entertainment shared a mysterious TOUR teaser.

Also on the red carpet were TWICE, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, GOT7 and Monsta X, who were down a member as rapper Joohoney took time out to recover from an illness.

They remaining five members brought it with their live performance, that included a touching rendition of Find You, and a dance stage starring Shownu and Hyungwon.

Winners from the second day included SEVENTEEN, EXO-SC, TWICE, NCT Dream and (G)I-DLE.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Florence Pugh rep the best of British at BAFTA LA Tea Party

MORE: The Masked Singer audiences ‘completely distracted’ by The Chameleon’s ‘massive bulge’





