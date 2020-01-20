bt:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to BT, including the relevant addresses, social media pages and chief executive details.

History

Telecoms complaints data from the communications regulator Ofcom shows that, in the second quarter of 2019, the most recent data available, BT ranked within the bottom four most complained-about providers for fixed broadband and landline.

The British telecoms company received 12 complaints per 100,000 customers for broadband, while Vodafone received 30 complaints per 100,000 customers. The industry average was 13.

For those with a grievance against BT, we’ve listed everything you need to know below to get your complaint heard and resolved.

How to complain directly

BT’s customer service team is on 0800 800 150 (or 0330 123 4150 if calling from a mobile). You can also complain via online chat or e-form here – you’ll need your customer account number.

Alternatively, customers can write to BT Correspondence Centre, Providence Row, Durham, DH98 1BT.

Sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential” used to be an effective way of getting a complaint resolved, but it’s less successful now that so many people do it. However, it may be worthwhile contacting the CEO of BT Group by email.