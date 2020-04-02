🔥Bryce Dallas Howard Played A Funny Jurassic World Joke On Fans🔥

If you’ve ever done some acting in your life, there’s one cardinal rule that comes with taking on any new project: unless the production gives you specific orders, never mess with your hair. For a moment, it looked like actor/director Bryce Dallas Howard had violated that rule, despite currently being committed to the role of Claire Dearing in Jurassic World: Dominion. Of course, as it turned, she was actually pranking her loyal fans in a very colorful way.

Take a look at Bryce Dallas Howard’s hair-raising photo, and the recently added April Fool’s disclaimer, below:

While this isn’t the first time that Bryce Dallas Howard has discussed doing something outrageous with her hair in Jurassic World: Dominion, this new Instagram post drew the attention of fans far and wide. Howard even tagged the official Jurassic World Instagram, daring fans, journalists and her cinematic bosses to take the bait.

As the film is on track to debut next summer, such a drastic change could have thrown the thing even further off course than it’s already strayed. But, within a day after dropping the gag on her social media platform of choice, Bryce Dallas Howard came back with a quick update to announce that the world had been bamboozled by this lighthearted prank.

This, of course, isn’t to say that Claire Dearing’s hair hasn’t changed in Jurassic World: Dominion. Howard presented the actual new look for her character in a previous social media post, and thanks to her reassurances above, those who thought some very strongly worded emails were about to be sent her way can now calm down.

It certainly feels like a good time to get in a good laugh, as the folks who are ready to bring Jurassic past and present together in Jurassic World: Dominion are bummed their adventure is currently on hold, but ready to get back into the park. Though if we’re being totally honest, the magenta hair would totally work on Bryce Dallas Howard’s dino-friendly character, as well as in general.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before “the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park franchise” is back on its feet, allowing its cast of talent to walk and talk with the dinosaurs once more. Especially because if it starts to drag on any longer, we might just see Chris Pratt trying to outdo his costar by pranking everyone with a fauxhawk. This madness has to end somewhere.

Jurassic World: Dominion’s shooting schedule is currently on hold, but is still being marked down for a June 11, 2021 release, as director Colin Trevorrow is still hard at work on the film during the hiatus. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on its progress.