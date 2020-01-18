brutal-winter-storm-rips-through-midwest,-creating-chaos-at-o’hare

January 18, 2020 | 9: 33am

Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate I90/I94 in Chicago. AP

A winter storm causing chaos in the Midwest and snarling Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is plowing its way to the Northeast and could bring snow and rain by Saturday afternoon.

In Chicago, conditions were so bad the Federal Aviation Administration nixed all flights into and out of O’Hare. So far, more than 600 flights have already been canceled. The agency is taking no chances after a plane slid off a runway as Kansas City International Airport amid icy conditions.

“I stomped around o’hare for hours and ended up with three different canceled flights,” a woman named Gisselle said in a tweet.

I stomped around o’hare for hours and ended up with three different cancelled flights, thanks @Delta 😃 — gisselle (@gissellemarieee) January 18, 2020

“I’ve been in O’Hare since 14: 00, flight was [supposed] to be at 18: 00, they kept delaying, ten minutes ago they finally said the flight was cancelled. I want to cry and die,” said another aggrieved passenger.

High winds rocked portions of the great plains, with 80 mile per hour gusts reported in Aspen, Colorado, and portions of Wyoming experiencing winds of 75 miles per hour.

The pacific northwest region is also expected to be slammed with close to a foot of snow this weekend.

New York City has experienced a snow drought this season with just 2.7 inches, which is 33% of the typical snowfall through Jan. 16, according to AccuWeather.

With Post wires