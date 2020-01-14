bruno-fernandes-would-be-‘perfect’-for-manchester-united-alongside-paul-pogba-and-scott-mctominay,-says-darren-bent

Former England striker Darren Bent believes Bruno Fernandes would be the ‘perfect’ signing for Manchester United this January.

The Red Devils have been in advanced discussions to sign the 25-year-old midfielder since last Friday but are yet to satisfy Sporting Lisbon’s demands with just over a fortnight remaining of the transfer window.

While United are willing to splash out £50million on Fernandes, Sporting are holding out for an offer of closer to £60m for the highly rated Portugal international.

Fernandes has informed Sporting that he would be keen on a move to Old Trafford, but he will not force a transfer this winter out of respect for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bring in a creative midfielder before the transfer deadline on January 31 and feels Fernandes can provide the spark his side have been missing all season.

This is a feeling shared by ex-Tottenham forward Bent who told Sky Sports: ‘I think he’s made a few good signings already but if he can somehow get this guy through the door as well I think he would be perfect. I really like him.

‘If you can somehow get Pogba back fit and convince him to stay and try and get him sorted… them two in the middle of the pitch and then even McTominay who has done really well.

‘If he can get that kind of three in the middle of the park, they’re onto something there.’

Solskjaer has confirmed that the funds are available for United to strengthen if they deem it necessary this January.

‘I’ve got no transfer updates, so no,’ the Norwegian said on Tuesday morning.

‘If we get something that we can tell you about we will but I’ve got no news now.’

The Norwegian added: ‘For me, the most important thing is that we get the results we want, that we get the performances on the pitch. That’s my focus, that’s got to be my focus.

‘But I know that I – or we – have got the resources, we’ve got the backing if we need to go into the transfer market for example.

‘We are still up there [in the Deloitte money league], so we’re still in a good place.’

