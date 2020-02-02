bruno-fernandes-unable-to-inspire-manchester-united-win-on-debut-as-wolves-earn-a-point

Sport

In Pictures | Man United vs Wolves | 01/02/2020

Bruno Fernandes could not inspire Manchester United to victory on his debut as Wolves earned a deserved point at Old Trafford.

Relive all the goals and action with James Robson at Old Trafford.

2020-02-01T19:23:50.810Z

FULL-TIME: Manchester United 0-0 Wolves

2020-02-01T19:17:29.000Z

90min: We have four minutes added on.

2020-02-01T19:15:37.443Z

88min: Double change for United as Lingard and Dalot replace James and Mata.

2020-02-01T19:15:13.853Z

87min: Neto, on as a sub, hasn’t been much use to Wolves since replacing Jota.He gives United a free kick around 35 yards out, a few in from the touchline……it’s floated in and falls to Maguire! But Rui Patricio saves.

2020-02-01T19:13:15.550Z

84min: The game’s other debutant, Podence, does into the book for taking out Shaw. Fair.

2020-02-01T19:07:56.636Z

James Robson at Old Trafford.Greenwood so close to creating something. He is a classic example of ‘if you don’t shoot, you can’t score.’”He constantly asks questions of goalkeepers simply because he is so accurate. He will give Wolves something to worry about in the last 15 minutes or so.

2020-02-01T19:06:25.080Z

78min: SO CLOSE! That had to be in, surely!Greenwood’s shot deflects off Mata and Boly but Rui Patricio is in the right place to smother.

2020-02-01T19:03:33.953Z

73min: Greenwood is on, replacing Pereira.

2020-02-01T18:57:42.396Z

69min: Oh, wow!Traore just ran through United’s entire midfield before releasing Jota.Jota waits and waits and waits… before trying to beat De Gea but the goalkeeper pushes over the bar. Good effort.

2020-02-01T18:55:59.110Z

68min: Fernandes has another pop which Rui Patricio cannot hold and United win the corner.The debutant has definitely been United’s most potent attacking threat.

2020-02-01T18:53:59.543Z

65min: Nuno goes into the book for moaning about a Wolves winning a free kick.That’s not a typo.

2020-02-01T18:48:44.290Z

James Robson at Old Trafford.Martial is a different player when Rashford isn’t around and vice versa. They need each other to distract defences because in this United side there are so few other threats.

2020-02-01T18:48:07.356Z

60min: CLOSE!Mata drops the shoulder and has a pop from the edge of the area… and it’s inches wide.

2020-02-01T18:46:12.080Z

58min: CLOSE!Fernandes lines up a free kick from 25-or-so yards… and it’s good! Rui Patricio is more than a match but than was heading into the top corner.

2020-02-01T18:42:58.000Z

James Robson at Old Trafford.Wolves are getting more time and space in midfield. Neves is beginning take control spread his passes.United, meanwhile, are struggling to string anything together.

2020-02-01T18:41:31.530Z

53min: Wolves are growing in confidence now and Jota almost squeezes between Maguire and Wan-Bissaka before losing his balance.Half-hearted appeals for a penalty but it’s not on.

2020-02-01T18:38:28.000Z

50min: Heart-in-mouth time for Wan-Bissaka was he almost gets caught out by a Jota backheel.The right-back just about hacks the ball clear.

2020-02-01T18:18:26.370Z

HALF-TIME: Manchester United 0-0 WolvesNot a classic so far but Fernandes has come closest to breaking the deadlock.

2020-02-01T18:12:00.873Z

James Robson at Old Trafford.Expect to see a lot more of that. Twice in less than a minute Fernandes was waiting on the edge of the box for a lay-off.He hit the target with his first effort – the second bobbling after taking deflection.It’s an option United haven’t had this season – but service from wide areas today has been really poor.

