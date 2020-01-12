Bruno Fernandes tells Sporting Lisbon he wants Manchester United transfer after £50m bid

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly told Sporting Lisbon that he’s keen to complete a move to Old Trafford after Manchester United lodged a £50m offer for his services.

After missing out on Fernandes in the summer, United are thought to closing in on a January deal for the 25-year-old after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally scouted him in action action against Porto last week.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas fuelled these rumours after he was spotted in England on Friday.

The Portuguese somehow ignored the intense speculation and bagged himself a brace as Sporting beat Vitoria Setubal 3-1 at the weekend, but the links will no doubt continue until the transfer deadline on January 31.

While Fernandes is refusing to force his way out of Sporting, he has informed the club that he would like to join United, according to The Daily Mail.

Fernandes has been loyal to Sporting ever since his 2017 move from Sampdoria and the midfielder is determined to remain on good terms with the club.

Two years ago, Fernandes stuck with Sporting during an extremely turbulent period while several players revoked their contracts after being attacked by fans at the training ground.

Fernandes decided to stay on – and persuaded a number of his team-mates to follow suit – and his agent used the situation to improve the terms of his contract.

However, the Portugal international turned down the offer and remained on the same wage packet out of respect for the club.

In the past, Fernandes has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, but he will hold out for United to reach an agreement without getting involved in discussions.

Sporting head coach Silas has played down speculation of an impending move and insists Fernandes remains central to his plans for the time being.

Asked whether United have a deal in place for Fernandes after Sporting’s win on Saturday, Silas replied: ‘I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know.

‘I’m already thinking about the game with Benfica [on Friday] and I’m thinking about using him.’

Before the victory over Setubal, though, Silas admitted that was a possibility that Fernandes could be set for the exit door at Sporting.

He said: ‘Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market.

‘I don’t like to think about that, but I’ll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves.

‘I hope it doesn’t happen, but we have to start thinking that.’

