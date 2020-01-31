bruno-fernandes-shirt-number:-manchester-united-options-available-to-new-signing

The wait is over… Bruno Fernandes‘ Manchester United shirt number has been revealed.

Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Ruben Pinho, has been active on Instagram over the course of the deal, posting a photo of himself and midfielder in a plane en route to Manchester after the clubs agreed a deal.

Pinho also provided the first photo of Fernandes in a Manchester United training kit before the midfielder signed his contract, and has come up trumps again with another post.

The agent posted another photo on Instagram, showing Fernandes and himself holding the midfielder’s United shirt with his name and new number – 18 – printed on the back.





Fernandes started his career with the No.32 at Novara Calcio in 2012, inheriting the same number at Udinese before moving to No.8 and No.7 at Stadio Friulli.

A move to Sampdoria brought another new number, donning the No.10 for his sole season there.​

The January exit of Ashley Young to Inter Milan freed up No.18, and Fernandes has taken it.

In Pictures | Bruno Fernandes unveiled as Man Utd player

The No.7 – the most famous shirt number in United’s history, previously worn by club legends George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo – is technically free, though its current occupant, Alexis Sanchez, is set to return from his loan spell at Inter this summer.

Upon confirmation of the transfer, Fernandes said Ronaldo sparked his love of the club during his compatriot’s highly successful spell at Old Trafford.