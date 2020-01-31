Bruno Fernandes: Rio Ferdinand reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's review of Manchester United signing

Rio Ferdinand is excited about the prospect of Bruno Fernandes playing for Manchester United after receiving rave reviews from former Old Trafford stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani.

United ​announced on Thursday the 25-year-old Sporting midfielder had signed a five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12-month extension, in a deal worth an initial £46.6million.

The long-anticipated deal was finalised after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

A deal had reportedly been close a fortnight ago but stalled as the clubs struggled to agree a fee. It was not until this week that a breakthrough was made in negotiations and by Wednesday United finally reached agreement with Sporting for their top January target.

Fernandes, a goal-scoring attacking midfielder, could go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves, with Nemanja Matic out through suspension.

With Paul Pogba injured for much of the 2019/20 season, United have lacked both creativity and goals in midfield. Fred and Scott McTominay have impressed, but Fernandes’ arrival offers United a genuine threat from the centre – and Old Trafford legend Ferdinand has been doing some scouting with a little help from a couple of former team-mates.

Ferdinand reviewed Fernandes’ arrival on the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’ YouTube channel, and said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of his team-mates at international level, and club level.

“Nani, my old team-mate, says he’s a fantastic player, says he’s perfect – perfect – for England. He’s got all the tools, all the right attributes.

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him, he can manipulate the ball, take the ball, [he’s] confident.

“So this is the type of things you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player so fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful, I’m confident this guy will go out there and do the job.”

Fernandes said of his arrival at Old Trafford: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible. I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Solskjaer was pleased to finally complete the deal, saying: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.”

Additional reporting by PA.