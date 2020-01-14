bruno-fernandes-responds-to-agent-dropping-hint-over-manchester-united-transfer

Bruno Fernandes has added further fuel to speculation he is poised to join Manchester United with his latest social media activity.

United are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a £60million transfer and the player is keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

Fernandes’ agent Rui Guimaraes caused a stir on Instagram on Tuesday when he liked a post that branded his client’s move to United as ‘impending’.

Guimaraes then put the WhoScored post on his Instagram story, tagging Fernandes who was quick to respond by adding it to his own account.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add attacking quality to his squad this month and United are prepared to back their manager in the January window.

Ed Woodward is trying to thrash out a deal for Fernandes, who has been a long-term target for United.

Despite positive talks, United and Sporting appear some way off in the valuation of Fernandes, as the Portuguese club look for a fee close to £60m.

Fernandes has scored 15 times this season and is under contract at Sporting until 2023.

United believe Fernandes is worth £50m and when asked about the increasing speculation surrounding the playmaker, Solskjaer refused to comment on any move.

‘I’ve got no transfer updates, so no,’ he said on Tuesday.

‘If we get something that we can tell you about we will but I’ve got no news now.’

He added: ‘For me, the most important thing is that we get the results we want, that we get the performances on the pitch. That’s my focus, that’s got to be my focus.

‘But I know that I – or we – have got the resources, we’ve got the backing if we need to go into the transfer market for example.

‘We are still up there [in the Deloitte money league], so we’re still in a good place.’

