bruno-fernandes-is-officially-a-manchester-united-player-after-completing-transfer-from-sporting

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has passed a medical and has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

He becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first signing of the January transfer window.

United refused to meet Sporting’s full valuation for the player, eventually agreeing to to pay €55million (£46.5m) up front, plus €10m in achievable add-ons.

A further €15m will be payable based on Fernandes’ personal achievements such as winning the Ballon d’Or.

Fernandes, who has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions for Sporting this term, could come straight into the United starting XI against Wolves on Saturday.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” Fernandes told the club’s official website.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

Solskjaer added: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

United might not be done in the transfer market with Solskjaer determined to bring in another striker with Marcus Rashford sidelined with a back injury.