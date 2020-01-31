bruno-fernandes-in-tears-as-manchester-united-signing-sends-emotional-farewell-message-to-sporting-fans

Bruno Fernandes‘ time at Sporting Clube de Portugal clearly meant the world to him, with Manchester United’s latest signing bidding an emotional farewell to the Portuguese club’s fanbase.

Fernandes finally sealed a dream move to United on Thursday, signing a five-and-a-half year deal in a transfer worth an initial £46.5million to Sporting.

The midfielder has been brought in to add goals, assists and creativity to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s midfield, while the United boss has also praised Fernandes as a “terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.”

Fernandes’ humanity was on display as he became emotional when recording a farewell message to Sporting via the club’s YouTube channel.

“It is hard to find words to describe what I have gone through here,” Fernandes said of his time in Lisbon.

“They were very important moments and left a mark in my career.”

Visibly emotional, Fernandes then says: “It’s not easy”, before laughing and dabbing tears away from his eyes with his palms.

The reporter interviewing Fernandes tells him: “Breathe, breathe!”

Fernandes collects himself and then continues, saying: “For me and my family, we have always had a welcoming reception, people took great care of us.

“We never lacked anything. I was not born a Lion [Sporting fan] but I will be from now on.”

Asked if he had any words for Sporting’s fans, Fernandes said: “A big thank you. I hope that…” before being overcome by emotion.

The midfielder added: “[I hope that] they keep the good memories of me, and I will always have you in my heart.”

Watch the full video (in Portuguese) below.