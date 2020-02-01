bruno-fernandes-in-pictures:-man-utd-transfer-joins-new-team-mates-for-first-training-session

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes has trained with his new team-mates for the first time at Carrington.

Fernandes signed a five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12-month extension, in a deal worth an initial £46.6million.

The long-anticipated deal was finalised after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

Fernandes told the club’s website: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible. I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to finally complete the deal.

The Norwegian said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

Bruno Fernandes trains with his new Man Utd team-mates (Manchester United via Getty Imag)



“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.