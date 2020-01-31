bruno-fernandes:-how-cristiano-ronaldo-sparked-my-love-of-manchester-united

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo sparked his love of Manchester United after completing a £46.5m from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, says he is following in the footsteps of his hero after making the move.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” he said. “For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible.

“I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was adamant that any permanent signings this month would have to fit into his long-term planning.

His pursuit of Fernandes has been a drawn out one with United first registering their interest last March.

They opted against making a move in the summer – but injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay convinced them to bring forward plans to sign him at the end of the season.

Even then, a stand-off with Sporting almost saw the deal collapse, with United refusing to meet the Portuguese club’s valuation of £55m plus £13m in add-ons.

But they reached breakthrough on Tuesday night – agreeing to pay £46.5m up front, with a further £8.5m based on appearances and qualification for the Champions League.

Another £12.6m will be payable if Fernandes emulates Ronaldo and wins the Ballon d’Or – along with other personal achievements.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)



Fernandes has scored 63 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting and provided 52 assists.

Solskjaer said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team. Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

“The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his teammates.”

Fernandes added: “It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”