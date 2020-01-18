bruno-fernandes-angered-after-manchester-united’s-bid-was-rejected-by-sporting

Bruno Fernandes was angered after Sporting informed the midfielder that they would not accept Manchester United’s current offer, according to reports.

United have been working on a deal with the Portuguese club for over a week but an agreement has not been reached.

Fernandes may have potentially played his last game for Sporting on Friday evening as they were beaten 2-0 by rivals Benfica in the Lisbon derby.

United are hopeful of completing a deal for the 25-year-old having decided against a move for him last summer.

But according to Duncan Castles who was speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, United’s negotiations with Sporting hit a brick wall earlier this week and Fernandes was upset with the stance taken by the Portuguese club.

United are said to have offered €50 million (£42.6m) up front with another €30m (£25.5m) in bonuses which would be paid if the team won the Premier League, the Champions League or if Fernandes finished in the top three of the Ballon d’Or.

Sporting reportedly told United that their offer was ‘well below expectations’ and are asking for a significantly higher fee up front.

The Portuguese club are demanding a minimum of €65m (£55.3m) guaranteed and want United to include bonuses which they consider to be more achievable, given how far Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently away from winning either the Premier League or the Champions League.

United’s current bid is also lower than the offer submitted by Tottenham last summer who proposed €45m (£38.3m) up front, plus another €20m (£17m) in bonuses, although €10m (£8.5m) of that was considered achievable by Sporting.

On Wednesday evening, Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas called Fernandes and told the midfielder that they would not accept United’s offer as it stands.

Fernandes is said to have responded angrily to Varandas, reminding him that he was ready to leave last summer before his move was blocked.

The midfielder also said that is wants to leave in the January transfer window and stressed that he had been made to wait on the premise that he would be allowed to leave this month.

Fernandes is also said to have threatened to pull out of playing in the derby against Benfica in order to force through his move to Old Trafford.

Sporting are now negotiating directly with United to come to a solution and are not going through a third party, which should speed up the deal.

Sporting’s key problem is that they will only get 50 per cent of the transfer fee from United as they are due to pay money to Sampdoria for the original purchase of the player.

The Portuguese club also need to pay back loans which got them out of financial trouble under their former president Bruno de Carvalho.





