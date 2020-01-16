bruno-fernandes-agrees-personal-terms-with-manchester-united

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes as the prospect of a move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon edges closer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes of the Sporting and Portugal attacking midfielder becoming the fourth signing of his reign as United manager now rest on the clubs being able to agree a fee.
Injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have heightened United’s need for midfield reinforcements as they bid to finish in the top four and Solskjaer’s desire for new players will only increase if Marcus Rashford is ruled out for any period.
- What type of player is Bruno Fernandes and what would he bring to the Manchester United team?
The United striker is expected to be scanned after being substituted just 16 minutes after coming on in the second half of his side’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves on Wednesday night at Old Trafford after taking a knock to a troublesome back.
United have been hoping to do a deal for a fee of about £50 million. Sporting had initially sought as much as £68m for Fernandes, although the Portuguese club are under some pressure to sell as they seek to ease some of their financial issues.
Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese super agent, has been involved in helping to try to broker a deal. Mendes was in the directors’ box at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to watch the game against Wolves, with whom he has close links. Wolves’ Chinese owners have a stake in the holding company of his agency, Gestifute.
Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice chairman, was not present at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Sporting are due to play Benfica in the Lisbon derby on Friday and would like Fernandes to play in that game.
Sporting are still interested in taking a United player, either on loan or permanently. They rebuffed the offer of a loan deal for goalkeeper Joel Pereira. Marcos Rojo has been mooted as an option but a deal involving the Argentina defender has its complications. Solskjaer is reluctant to allow anyone to leave until he has strengthened his squad.
Club captain Ashley Young remains hopeful of a move to Inter Milan this month, despite the Italian club bringing in left wing back, Leonardo Spinazzola, from Roma.
Inter full back Federico Dimarco looks likely to join Verona on loan once the Spinazzola deal is complete, which could keep the door open for Young provided United agree to a sale down the line. Young is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and has rejected the offer of a new contract.