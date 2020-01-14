bruno-fernandes’-agent-drops-huge-instagram-hint-over-manchester-united-transfer

Bruno Fernandes’ agent has dropped an enormous hint that the midfielder could be set for a move to Manchester United.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas in London last week with a view to reaching an agreement for Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add a creative player to his squad and believes Fernandes, 25, can provide the spark plus the goalscoring ability his side have been missing in midfield.

However, the two parties are some distance apart with regards to Fernandes’ valuation and discussions have stalled with just over a fortnight remaining of the January transfer window.

Though United are prepared to pay around £50million for Fernandes, Sporting are holding out for a fee closer to £60m for the Portugal international.

It’s understood Fernandes is keen on securing a move to Old Trafford, but Sporting’s captain will not force the transfer out of respect for his current club.

One of his two agents, Rui Guimaraes, has no problem stirring up rumours of a switch, though, and ‘liked’ a tweet from Rio Ferdinand last week hinting at an imminent deal.

And on Tuesday, Guimaraes fuelled the speculation again by ‘liking’ an Instagram post from WhoScored referring to Fernandes’ ‘impending arrival’ at United.

‘LINK IN BIO FOR THE LOWDOWN ON MAN UTD’S IMPENDING ARRIVAL: BRUNO FERNANDES,’ the post said.

Solskjaer has refused to rule out his interest in Fernandes and has confirmed that United have the resources to splash the cash this winter.

‘I’ve got no transfer updates, so no,’ the Norwegian said on Tuesday morning.

‘If we get something that we can tell you about we will but I’ve got no news now

He added: ‘For me, the most important thing is that we get the results we want, that we get the performances on the pitch. That’s my focus, that’s got to be my focus.

‘But I know that I – or we – have got the resources, we’ve got the backing if we need to go into the transfer market for example.

‘We are still up there [in the Deloitte money league], so we’re still in a good place.’

