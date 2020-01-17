bruins-waive-veteran-forward-david-backes

The Bruins have waived veteran forward David Backes, the team announced Friday.

#NHLBruins place David Backes on waivers for the purpose of assignment to @AHLBruins: https://t.co/CmbEM5W2KH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2020

Backes, 35, has three points in 16 games this season. He’s dressed for two of the Bruins’ last 13 games.

He missed 13 games in November with a concussion, which was at least his fourth since he came to Boston. He was in the fourth year of the five-year, $30 million contract the Bruins signed him to on July 1, 2016.

He’s been assigned to Providence.