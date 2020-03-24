bruce-campbell-goes-off-as-ash-living-current-life-through-the-evil-dead

Bruce Campbell is channeling Evil Dead hero Ash Williams in a new message to his fans. Over the past several weeks, life as we know it has completely changed. Witnessing the craziness that’s been happening across the world, many celebrities have been doing their part to help ease the tensions felt by people who aren’t sure what’s going to happen next, and it appears Campbell has called upon one of his most famous roles to see what the groovy one has to think about this current life ordeal.

Taking to Twitter, Bruce Campbell posted an animated video of what appears to be an avatar for Ash Williams, complete with the silver in his hair as seen on Ash Vs. Evil Dead. When the avatar begins speaking, it’s quickly apparent that it’s the voice of Campbell as Ash, as the actor even uses the same choice dialogue as the beloved character. After a lifetime of slaying Deadites, it sounds like Ash was trying his best to enjoy his retirement, only for this new threat to have him ready to rev back up the chainsaw. From the video:

“Alright, you primitive screwheads, listen up! There I was, minding my own beeswax on the back porch in retirement, and some goddamn ahole bullst comes rearing its ugly head! Shop smart, lay low, don’t make me come back!”

Campbell has been playing the role of Ash since 1981 when he first appeared in the role for Sam Raimi’s horror movie The Evil Dead. He’d later reprise the role for two sequels before giving Ash one last go between 2015 and 2018 for the Starz television series Ash Vs. Evil Dead. Following the show’s cancellation, Campbell announced his retirement from playing the popular role, breaking the hearts of Evil Dead fans worldwide. However, Campbell has since voiced Ash in the video game Dead by Daylight and has teased voicing the horror hero in other video game or animated projects.

Though the current world news has clearly left Campbell (and Ash) very unhappy, the good news is that it hasn’t reached the horror genre icon. Some other recent tweets from Campbell confirm he’s doing just fine and has been practicing self-isolation and social distancing by spending a lot of his free time alone on the beach. He also retweeted a fan who discovered and binge-watched Ash Vs. Evil Dead in its entirety, agreeing that now was as good a time as any for late bloomers to find the series.

Whether it’s cabin-dwelling Deadites or something far more dangerous that’s threatening us, it always helps to know the groovy one is on our side. Let’s hope Bruce stays safe along with the rest of us, and continuing our stay-at-home experiences will go a long way in making that happen. For Campbell fans, one perfect way to kill this free time is to revisit Ash Vs. Evil Dead and the rest of Campbell’s large library of movies and TV shows. This news comes to us from Bruce Campbell on Twitter.

Topics: Evil Dead