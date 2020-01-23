brown-university-fundraiser-resigns-over-ties-to-epstein-scandal-while-working-at-mit

January 23, 2020 | 11: 25am

A Brown University fundraiser has resigned after being accused of hiding big-money donations from pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it was confirmed Thursday.

Peter Cohen, who was put on leave in September over the scandal, resigned Tuesday, university spokesman Brian Clark said.

“While at Brown, Mr. Cohen’s performance was deemed effective, and he was a valued member of the team,” Clark said in a statement.

“The university wishes Mr. Cohen the best in his future endeavors.”

The university would not say whether a deal was struck and the scandal-scarred fundraiser was being compensated to leave, the Providence Journal said.

Cohen was an administrator at the MIT Media Lab from 2014 to 2018 when he is said to have scrambled to try to make donations from Epstein appear “anonymous,” according to a New Yorker exposé, which claimed the pedophile donated $7.5 million.

Cohen, a Brown graduate, had left MIT before the scandal broke, becoming director of development for computer science and data initiatives at his alma mater in 2018.

Brown has previously insisted it never received donations from Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in his Manhattan lockup last August while facing serious sex charges.

With Post wires