brother-of-tragic-footballer-jerry-thompson-sets-fundraising-target

The brother of a talented young footballer who took his own life last month is to run the Belfast half marathon later this year to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Jerry Thompson, who was a player at Carrick Rangers but had links with several clubs in Northern Ireland, was found dead on December 10 last year, aged just 24.

And now his brother, Kevin Haughian, along with one of Jerry’s best friends, Dee Fearon, have started fundraising for Aware NI and will seek to complete their half marathon mission on September 20.

The pair are hoping to raise £1,000.

“On Tuesday, December 10 my brother Jerry Thompson took his own life,” said Kevin.

“My brother had bad mental health and nobody knew.

“Together with Dee, one of Jerry’s best friends, I want to raise as much awareness about mental health as I can due to the amount of people with mental health problems.”

Yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann announced the establishment of an Executive working group on mental wellbeing and resilience at Stormont in a bid to tackle the ongoing crisis.

To support the fundraising campaign for Aware NI, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevin-haughian13

