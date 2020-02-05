Brother of Manchester Arena terrorist 'asked friend to buy bomb chemicals but father foiled plan'

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber was foiled in an attempt to buy a key chemical for explosives when a friend’s father spotted its dangerous potential, the Old Bailey heard.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade explosive in the foyer of the concert hall on May 22, 2017 at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring many more.

His younger brother Hashem Abedi, now also 22, is accused of helping to plot the attack, allegedly buying materials to be used in a bomb, experimenting with explosives, and helping to store material.

Jurors heard this morning that Abedi first tried to buy five litres of sulphuric acid over Amazon in March 2017, asking a friend to make the purchase by saying he was “skint” and needed the chemical for a battery.

The friend tried to buy five litres of the chemical for £76 on ­Amazon, but “the purchase was declined due to lack of funds”, said Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting.

The scene close to the Manchester Arena after the terror attack (PA)

The friend asked his father to help, but “he told him ‘no’, explaining to his son that he believed acid could be used to manufacture explosives”, Mr Penny added. “He ignored further calls which were made to him by the defendant over the coming days.”

Later that month, Abedi is said to have asked another friend, Mohammed Younis Soliman, nicknamed “Little Mohammed”, to buy sulphuric acid for him.

Jurors were shown evidence that an Amazon account under Soliman’s name and address was used for the £128.46 purchase of 10 litres of sulphuric acid.

On that day he had been in contact with a phone linked to Hashem Abedi. A message was send shortly after the purchase to say “send me your brother’s number” , and later in the evening a text was sent saying: “Hashem, I need you urgently”, the court heard.

Mr Penny said there is also “a direct connection” between Abedi and a first attempt to buy hydrogen peroxide, another bomb component.

Abedi is accused of being jointly responsible for the explosion with his brother, as they had a “shared goal” of mass murder and destruction.

He is accused of buying shrapnel for an explosive device, renting a house with his brother to experiment with chemicals, and buying a car said to have stored a bomb.

Abedi denies 22 murder charges, attempted murder, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The trial has now been called to a halt after the accused fell ill. It has been adjourned until Thursday morning.