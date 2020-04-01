Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s fairytale resurrection tale continues. Ahead of the comedy’s 7th season, NBC has renewed the Golden Globe Award-prevailing series for an eighth season. The network’s Co-President Scripted Programming Tracey Pakosta introduced the information to the cast in the course of a table examine this morning.

The 7th season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine launches Thursday, Feb. 6 at eight p.M. With a one-hour premiere earlier than airing in its often scheduled eight: 30 p.M. Time slot beginning Feb. 13.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, produced by using NBC sibling Universal Television, has emerged as a big SVOD hit, which is increasingly important for studios as the streaming wars over popular content escalate, riding up prices. Along with Superstore, it is believed to be the most famous off-community live-movement comedy on Hulu.

On linear TV, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC stored in 2018 after it had been canceled by way of Fox, averaged a 1.2 rating and three.2 million viewers general in Live+Same Day ratings final season, up +15% versus the prior season on Fox. After 35 days of linear and digital behind schedule viewing, the show last season grew to a 3.1 rating in 18-forty nine and 6.four million viewers normal, with 59% of that 18-forty nine score coming from nonlinear sources – the #1 largest digital percent for an NBC collection last season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Creators Dan Goor and Mike Schur govt produce with David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

The series is produced with the aid of Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and three Arts Entertainment.

Hope the season tail well. Good luck to the team. Td