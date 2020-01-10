brooklyn-nine-nine-season-7-trailer-imagines-andy-samberg-comedy-as-80s-cop-show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The new Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer has dropped and Jake Peralta is finally living his Die Hard fantasy.

Season eight may have already been confirmed, but we’ve been counting down the days until the season seven trailer and it’s got us seeing the 99th precinct in a whole new light.

Reimagining the series as an 80s style cop show, all grainy effects and overly dramatic music, we see the new episodes pick up exactly where season six left off, with Andre Braugher’s Raymond Holt being made to work below Andy Samberg’s Jake as an officer again.

‘Meet Jake Peralta, an NYPD detective who’s always on the beat,’ the rousing voiceover reads.

‘And former Captain Raymond Holt, who recently got demoted for failing to finish his officer training.’

With the gang taking on an attempted assassination and doing what they do best, the voiceover continues: ‘Now, when the city is thrown into chaos these two unlikely heroes will have to team up to take down crime and save New York City.

‘Putting away bad guys means putting everything on the line, but that’s just the way it’s done in the 99.’

Debuting on 6 February in the US, the show will premiere with an hour-long episode which is sure to keep fans doubly happy.

And it seems as though this season is going to be the best one yet, with creator Dan Goor teasing: ‘I think we’re gonna bring back a lot of our favourites, who I think are also fan favourites.

‘We’re hoping to have a Pimento episode, we’re hoping to have a Pontiac Bandit episode obviously [and] hoping to have Marc Evan Jackson.’

Sounds ‘toit’!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC in the US and E4 in the UK.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Elon Musk links smartphones to the total ‘collapse’ of society

MORE: Jake Paul ‘fell out of love’ with Tana Mongeau as he reflects on marriage after split





