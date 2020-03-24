brooklyn-nine-nine-season-7-is-on-its-way-and-we-can’t-keep-calm!-checkout-for-release-date,-expectation-and-partner-details?

The netizens lost their minds last year when the cancellation of this iconic show BROOKLYN NINE-NINE was announced.

It literally took the internet by a storm attracting an appalled fandom (including Backstreet boys). Twitter was bombarded with a bunch of heartbroken angsty fans. However, soon enough, their prayers were answered by NBC.

Netflix’s darling show Brooklyn nine-nine is all set to come back with its brand new season 7, and the internet is going berserk! It’s been one of the most celebrated Netflix series of all the time and for all the good reasons. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has all that it takes for a show to gain popularity, five things you can never miss -epic camaraderie, clever humor, tough ladies, Halloween heists, and of course, our Captain!

Before you kick-start watching the season-7, here’s a quick recapitulation of season 6: Gina, a.k.a. Chelsea Peretti exits, “Four movements” being her last episode (*brb sobbing*), Holly falls into the pit of depression as he finds himself replaced by Kelly, we find Amy and Jake being indecisive about having kids.

What to expect from BROOKLYN NINE-NINE season 7?

As per the 100 seconds clip recently released by NBC (do check it out!), the montage begins with Jake in the lead saying, “Look, we all know Scully has the hardest head, but what concerns me is the speed factor,” followed by an interruptive Terry breaking the news about an assassination attempt. Well, it’s a manhunt, and Jake is the “Manhunter.” As the team arrives at Garfield Plaza, they are taken aback by the teeming number of civilians. Jake asks, “Who’s responsible for screwing this up?” and is welcomed by officer Debbie Fogel (Guest star) and apologizes for the mess caused by her partner, who is still learning the ropes. Jake finds the incompetence quite unacceptable and asks for the partner’s name.