brooklyn-nine-nine-gets-early-renewal-for-season-eight

Good news, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: the series has been renewed for an eighth season months ahead of the seventh’s debut next year.

It’s a huge win for the sitcom which was temporarily cancelled last year when US broadcaster FOX decided to end it after five seasons.

Fortunately, rival network NBC picked up the show for its own line-up, where Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired its sixth season and will continue to call home for at least the next two years.

The series has never delivered huge ratings on terrestrial television, but has accumulated a very passionate fanbase since becoming available to stream on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg (The Lonely Island) in the lead role as cheeky police detective Jake Peralta, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher as the no-nonsense Captain Holt.

Beatriz, who plays the precinct’s tough detective Rosa Diaz, recently expressed her interest in portraying Marvel’s She-Hulk on the upcoming Disney series of the same name.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I would die to play that role. That is one of the best characters in that universe.”

SEASON 8! #brooklyn99 #dreamscometrue @nbcbrooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/b3rTCpEWGT — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) November 14, 2019

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere in the US on 6th February 2020, and is expected to air in the UK on E4 soon after.