brooklyn-nine-nine:-after-a-grand-season-7,-the-comedy-sitcom-is-set-to-return-with-season-8-very-soon!-stay-tuned-for-updates

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a policy procedural comedy series. It is created by Michael Schur and Dan Goor. The story focuses on Jake Peralta who is a talented yet immatured NYPD detective, whose thoughts and decisions lead him into some dispute with his new commanding officer Captain Raymond Holt.

There was a time when Brooklyn Nine-Nine popularly known as B99 got cancelled after its fifth season by Fox. It is commendable to say that B99 has come up a long way its renewal for the eighth season.

Credit: NBC

NBC became the saviour for the B99 fans as it renewed the series for fifth, sixth, seventh and now the eighth season. Currently, the season 7 airing and is going pretty well.

The latest season of the show was premiered on 6th February 2020 and was applauded by the audience and the critics. The seventh season showed Holt struggling to deal with the fact that he has been demoted to a patrol officer, Later in the season he gets back his position after Madeline Wantch dies. Amid all this Jake and Amy decide to have a baby and they successfully conceive the baby after struggling for six months.

One thing that’s sure is that Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 is in the making, the release might get pushed a little bit due to the coronavirus pandemic and the whole cast is expected to return to the show including Andy Samberg as cheeky police detective Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz Rosa Diaz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords and Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt.

Credit: NBC

The show received two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for its great storyline and cast.

We will keep you updated with further information about Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8.