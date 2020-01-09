brooklyn-beckham-sends-nicola-peltz-birthday-wishes-with-half-naked-bathroom-selfie

Things are getting steamy between Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz judging by their latest selfie.

Brooklyn, 20, wished the former Bates Motel actress a happy 25th birthday today (9 January) by sharing a cute photo of them snuggling up for a selfie.

At first glance, it’s a cute photo but on second, you realise you might be third-wheeling with the couple clad in just towels for the bathroom snap.

So it literally was steamy in there.

Brooklyn, son of Victoria and David Beckham, looks completely smitten with the actress as he gently kisses her neck while Nicola looks thrilled with a big smile on her face.

‘Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart xx,’ Brooklyn sweetly captioned the image.

Hours before, he shared a video to his Instagram story showing them cuddling as Nicola caresses his face. ‘My girl,’ Brooklyn wrote across the clip with a heart emoji.

Brooklyn and Nicola appear to have started dating in October when they were first pictured hanging out together several times in one week in West Hollywood. One of their parties included Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party while another night saw them enjoy a late-night dinner at The Standard Hotel.

Their romance reached a new milestone last week when Brooklyn, an aspiring photographer, invited Nicola to spend New Year’s Eve with his family.

And it seems his parents Victoria and David approve of his new love interest as Nicola had a great time, playing games with the family and enjoying the fireworks.

Their romance was revealed not long after Brooklyn split from model Hana Cross after two years of dating.

Although Brooklyn is settled down now, sources previously alleged his parents warned him about carving out a potential playboy reputation due to his dating around.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Brooklyn is becoming quite prolific in his wooing. He has obviously inherited his dad’s charm.

‘He’s not naturally the most ­gregarious of boys, but his success rate with girls is quite astonishing. His pals egg him on but David and Victoria are less impressed.’

They added: ‘They’ve spoken to him about his behaviour and warned him he can’t get away with certain things now he’s in the public eye.’





