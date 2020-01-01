Brooklyn Beckham invites girlfriend to celebrate the New Year’s the Beckham way – with fireworks and bubbly

Brooklyn Beckham invited his girlfriend Nicola Peltz to celebrate the new decade with the rest of the Beckhams.

The oldest of the Beckham children, 20, posed with his beau as they rung in the New Year during a fancy dinner in the Cotswolds.

David and Victoria Beckham threw a lavish party for all their family and friends which included a fireworks display and fun games for everyone.

Brooklyn posted snaps of the event and used Instagram’s ‘which Disney character are you?’ to create the New Year’s Eve fun.

He filmed his fashion designer mum dancing as she unknowingly had the filter on her head and according to the generator, Victoria is Dory from Finding Nemo.

Cruz, on the other hand. got John Smith from Pocahontas while Brooklyn’s actress girlfriend got Cinderella (of course).

The novice photographer held onto Bates Motel star Nicola and sang along to the Carly Simon hit song You’re So Vain.

Meanwhile, David was seen carrying eight-year-old Harper on his shoulders as they all watched the fireworks display.

Brooklyn wore a black suit with a casual white T-shirt while Nicola haD a dog on her shirt.

This means she had the best outfit.

With Brooklyn accompanied by Nicola and Cruz bringing his friend, Romeo had the best date of all.

The 17-year-old shared a photo of himself with his arms around his grandmother Sandra Beckham as they both smiled for the camera.

The Beckham’s sure know how to party after having a ball of a time during the Christmas period.

David even got his own Lego set (Victoria even pointed out it was aimed at children), which took him over 11 hours to complete.

We don’t blame him as it does come with millions of tiny pieces.

Victoria mocked: ‘Dropped some pieces, Mr Cruz is looking for it, and Harper. How much longer, David?’

‘I reckon 20 minutes,’ he said, to which she replied: ‘It does say on the box that it’s for 11-year-olds…’

Not letting anyone spoil his fun, David hit back: ‘Darling I’ve completed this [much] in nine hours.’

Now that it’s 2020, we’re going to assume the set has been done and dusted.

Onto the next one.





