brooklyn-beckham-gets-handsy-with-girlfriend-nicola-peltz-in-loved-up-selfie

Brooklyn Beckham couldn’t keep his hands off girlfriend Nicola Peltz as he shared a loved-up selfie with the actress.

The pair were first linked last October, and have been inseparable ever since, with the 25-year-old joining the Beckham for New Year’s Eve.

And it seems as though they are definitely going strong, after the 20-year-old blessed us all with a snap of them kissing.

Taking to his Instagram story, David Beckham’s eldest son gave us all a glimpse into their romance, with the lovebirds enjoying a passionate embrace for the camera.

The Transformers star wrapped her arms tightly around the budding photographer, who rested his hand just inside the waistline of her trousers.

It isn’t the first racy picture Brooklyn has dropped on us, as he took a second to with Nicola a happy birthday earlier this month – with a selfie of them snuggling up, wearing just towels.

As you do.

Bricola (it works!) are thought to have started their relationship up in October, when they were spotted looking cosy during several date nights in Hollywood.

Brooklyn previously dated model Hana Cross, and had an on-off romance with Chloe Grace Moretz.

It was previously claimed parents David and Victoria warned him about his public image, over fears he was becoming a potential playboy.

‘Brooklyn is becoming quite prolific in his wooing. He has obviously inherited his dad’s charm,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘He’s not naturally the most ¬gregarious of boys, but his success rate with girls is quite astonishing. His pals egg him on but David and Victoria are less impressed.

‘They’ve spoken to him about his behaviour and warned him he can’t get away with certain things now he’s in the public eye.’

Well, it looks like he’s definitely settled down now.





