Brookfield Zoo launches ‘Bringing the Zoo to You’ during coronavirus outbreak

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
brookfield-zoo-launches-‘bringing-the-zoo-to-you’-during-coronavirus-outbreak

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 09: 00 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 20, 2020 / 09: 00 AM CDT

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — With it’s doors temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Brookfield Zoo has started daily Facebook live chats.

On Thursday, zookeepers introduced viewers to Casper the leucistic ball python. Staff members also took questions from Facebook viewers.

Upcoming live chats will feature Mexican wolves, dwarf Nigerian goats, California sea lions and a tamandua 

The live chats will take place on the zoo’s Facebook page on weekdays at 11 a.m. central time.

The videos will also be posted on YouTube.

Popular

Latest News

You May Also Like

sports-networks-scramble-in-a-sports-scarce-world:-bowling-or-poker,-anyone?

Sports Networks Scramble In A Sports-Scarce World: Bowling Or Poker, Anyone?

‘the-walking-dead:-world-beyond’-premiere-pushed-by-amc-amid-coronavirus-related-production-shutdowns,-ad-money-shift

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Pushed By AMC Amid Coronavirus-Related Production Shutdowns, Ad Money Shift

new-york-gets-a-major-disaster-declaration,-unlocks-access-to-federal-relief-funding

New York Gets A Major Disaster Declaration, Unlocks Access To Federal Relief Funding

trevor-noah,-jimmy-fallon,-jimmy-kimmel-bring-a-touch-of-home-to-work

Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Bring A Touch Of Home To Work

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *