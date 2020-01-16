‘broody’-kate-reveals-prince-william-has-ruled-out-having-any-more-children

Three appears to be the magic number for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Despite Kate revealing last year that she felt “broody”, Prince William seems to have put his foot down when it comes to adding to their brood.

During their royal engagement in Bradford yesterday (January 15), Kate revealed that William “doesn’t want any more” children.

Despite Kate revealing she is “broody”, William has ruled out having any more kids (Credit: Splash News)

The pair are already parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 21 months.

The news comes as Kate was pictured cuddling up to adorable 18-month-old Sorayah Ahmad during their official visit.

Royal fan Josh Macpalce told Kate that he had sent the couple congratulations cards to celebrate the birth of all three of their children.

Kate proved to be a natural with little Sorayah (Credit: Splash News)

It was then that the duchess revealed he was unlikely to send the pair another.

She said: “I don’t think William wants any more.”

Kate had previously hinted that William didn’t want to add to their brood during their official visit to Northern Ireland last February.

William is happy being dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Credit: Splash News)

After meeting five-month old James Barr, Kate told his dad Alan: “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.”

I don’t think William wants any more children.

Pressed on whether they would try for baby number four, Kate revealed: “I think William would be a little worried.”

The Bradford visit clearly provided some light relief for William after a week which began with summit talks between himself, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen.

The royals made – and drank – mango-flavoured kulfi milkshakes (Credit: Splash News)

William and Kate were spotted laughing and joking together and made mango-flavoured kulfi milkshakes during the visit.

