broncos’-radical-solution-in-face-of-lockdown

Brisbane are ready to quarantine their entire 30-man squad after setting up the Cyril Connell Centre with bunk beds to house their NRL players and staff.

In extraordinary preparation for a rugby league lock down, the Broncos have had the facility that is located across the road from the club’s headquarters in quarantine since last week.

It comes as the NRL considers sending the entire competition into lockdown in a central Queensland facility to keep the competition running through the coronavirus pandemic.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said he had not been briefed on a potential lock down of clubs in an isolated area, but said they were ready should they need to quarantine.

“What I do know is that we are in a really great situation, we’ve locked down the Cyril Connell Centre,” said Broncos coach Anthony Seibold on Wednesday.

“We have over 30-odd bunk beds in there that we have got ready for whatever reason the competition has to go into isolation and we are locked down.

“We have had that quarantined since before last weekend in preparation for something like that.

“And we’ve had level one and two here (at Broncos headquarters) where we don’t have visitors, it is in quarantine.

“If we are told we can’t go home or something like that to keep the game going we are in a really good situation.”

A facility in Calliope in central Queensland has put their hand up to host the 16 NRL teams should the NRL decide to take the competition north to reduce the risk of infection.

Homeground Villages has 1392 rooms which are predominantly used as a hub for transient workers and is based near Gladstone, which has an NRL standard ground, Marley Brown Oval, to play games.

However, Canterbury coach Dean Pay said it was too early to be considering quarantining the entire competition in one space.

“That’s going to be difficult, isn’t it?” he said.

“There’s a lot of what-ifs at the moment but what we’re dealing with is how we handle it.

“Obviously there’s no crowds at the moment and that’s probably the first step but if it changes we’ll deal with it how it comes.”

The NRL will forge ahead in round two, starting on Thursday night with the Bulldogs and North Queensland at ANZ Stadium.

However, state competitions in NSW and Queensland have been suspended.

NSWRL have suspended all competitions until May 31, with the Warriors to sit out the entire NSW Cup season.

Community rugby league has been suspended until at least May 1.

Queensland Rugby League has suspended their four statewide competitions until June 5 and all junior and senior community rugby league until at least the first weekend of May.

