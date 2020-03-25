broadway’s-tony-awards-postponed-due-to-covid-19-pandemic,-date-to-be-determined

Tony Awards sign, 2019

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, producers announced today.

Presenters the Broadway League, the American Theater Wing and CBS will coordinate for a new date.

The decision has largely been expected since Broadway shut down for a month on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Broadway League, the trade organization representing theater owners and producers, confirmed last week that it was considering extending the shutdown beyond the initial target date of April 13 in keeping with suggested guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control that called for the cancellation until May of gatherings of 50 or more people.

The Tonys, Broadway’s ultimate marker of peer recognition, are the industry’s most significant national promotional endeavor, with victories often leading to significant increases in ticket sales (and losses often resulting in near-immediate closing notices).

This year’s Tony Awards had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, with CBS broadcasting as it has for 42 consecutive years.

This season’s crop of spring shows forced to postpone previews or opening nights include Six, the hit pop musical from London and Chicago about the wives of Henry VIII; Tracy Letts’ The Minutes, the Jerry Zaks-directed musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire; director Sam Mendes’ The Lehman Trilogy; the Princess Di musical Diana; Company, the gender-switched revival of the classic Sondheim musical starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone; Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker; How I Learned To Drive, the Paula Vogel play starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse; David Mamet’s American Buffalo starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss; the Off Broadway transfer of New York Theatre Workshop’s musical Sing Street; and the revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams.

Earlier today, Roundabout Theatre Company announced that it was postponing until next season Caroline, or Change, the revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical starring Sharon D Clarke, and Birthday Candles, the Noah Haidle play starring Debra Messing. Last week, producers for Hangmen and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? canceled their Spring productions, while Lincoln Center Theater – like Roundabout, a not-for-profit organization – postponed Flying Over Sunset until next season.

