broadway-actor-nick-cordero-unconscious-in-icu-with-likely-covid-19

Nick Cordero

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Broadway’s Waitress and A Bronx Tale: The Musical actor Nick Cordero is unconscious in intensive care with what his wife Amanda Kloots suspects is COVID-19. In an Instagram post, Kloots says Cordero was “misdiagnosed” last week when doctors told him he merely had pneumonia.

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia,” Kloots, a dancer, wrote (see the Instagram below). “Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen.”

The actor appeared as Earl in Waitress (2016) and Sonny in 2018’s A Bronx Tale: The Musical. Other stage credits include Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages. He played Victor Lugo on TV’s Blue Bloods in 2017 and 2018.

Kloots reports that she and baby son Elvis are “feeling completely fine,” and that her husband “is fighting like a champ but this is serious.” She cautions everyone to “stay home.” Results of Cordero’s COVID-19 test have not been disclosed.

Here is Kloots’ Instagram post:

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.