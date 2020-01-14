broadband-internet-in-kashmir-to-be-restored,-starting-next-48-hours

Kashmir valley has been without internet since August after special status was scrapped

Srinagar/New Delhi:

Broadband internet will be restored in Kashmir Valley in phases, starting within the next two days, sources said. First it would be the turn of Central Kashmir, which will be followed by north Kashmir two days later. South Kashmir comes last, after another two days, sources said.

The governor will then review the situation and take a call on the restoration of cellphone internet.

Kashmir Valley has been without internet since August – part of a number of restrictions imposed by the government as “precautionary measures” against any backlash after it ended the state’s special status granted by Article 370 of the constitution and divided it two union territories.

The decision to restore it came after the Supreme Court, in response to a petition last week, ordered a review of all the restrictive orders that are still in place.

“Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power,” the court said.

Freedom of speech and expression through the internet is an “integral part of Article 19 (1)(A) of the constitution,” and any “expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be reason for Internet suspension,” added the three-judge bench led by Justice NV Ramanna.

The court had also criticized the repeated use of Section 144, a British-era rule to ban large gatherings, in Jammu and Kashmir. “It can’t be used as a tool to oppress difference of opinion,” the court said.