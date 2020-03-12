Nick Kyrgios has conceded the coronavirus outbreak could soon put a halt on upcoming tennis fixtures.

After John Millman expressed his concerns over US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on social media, Kyrgios swiftly responded.

“Bro, there isn’t going to be any tennis,” Kyrgios said in a tweet.

Trump today announced a 30-day travel ban, effecting visitors between Europe and the United States.

Nick Kyrgios (Getty)

For tennis fans, the pandemic has already seen the cancellation of ‘The Paribas Open’ event.

In other sports, the NBA today suspended their current season indefinitely following Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, who “preliminarily” tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the league, the test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of today’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder which was cancelled as the players were on the court ready to start, despite Gobert not being in the arena.

Rudy Gobert Joe Ingles (Getty)

Gobert is the first player in the NBA to have contracted the virus, and is feeling “good, strong and stable” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 27-year-old’s French national teammate, Orlando Magic star Evan Fournier, confirmed that he had spoken to Gobert after his positive test.

The league announced that all game play would be suspended following the conclusion of today’s slate of games, five of which are either in action or yet to tip off.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the statement read.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”