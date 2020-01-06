brits-win-big-at-golden-globes-as-phoebe-waller-bridge,-olivia-colman-and-sam-mendes-take-home-major-prizes

It was a big night for the Brits at the Golden Globes, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sam Mendes and Olivia Colman all winning big.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards took place overnight at The Beverly Hilton in California, with After Life star Ricky Gervais hosting for the fifth and potentially final time.

And while a Brit hosted, there were plenty of British stars that made it up on stage after Ricky.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named best actress in a TV series (comedy or musical) for her leading role in Fleabag, while the second series of the BBC show was also named best TV series (musical or comedy).

The actress beat Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming A God in Central Florida), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Christina Applegate (Dead To Me) to the prize, while Fleabag outdid Barry, The Komisky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Politician.

The 34-year-old used her latter speech to give a shout-out to Barack Obama after he named Fleabag as one of his favourite shows of the year… pretty much confirming he watched Fleabag masturbate to one of his speeches in series one.

She joked: ‘Personally, I’d also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.

‘And if you don’t get that, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly.’

Newly knighted Sir Sam Mendes also won two of the biggest prizes of the night for his war epic 1917.

The 54-year-old beat Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) to the best director award, while 1917 won best motion picture (drama) over The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.

Welsh star Taron Egerton was named best actor in a motion picture (comedy or musical) for playing Elton John in Rocketman – beating Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name).

Meanwhile, Sir Elton also picked up a gong alongside songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, winning best original song for I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman.

The song beat Beautiful Ghosts (Cats), Into The Unknown (Frozen II), Spirit (The Lion King) and Stand Up (Harriet).

And Olivia Colman was genuinely surprised to be named best actress in a TV series (drama) for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in series three of The Crown.

The Oscar-winner was named winner over Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Colman, 45, said: ‘I had money on this not happening. For the last year I feel I’ve been living someone else’s life, and now I feel I’ve won someone else’s award.’

Scottish star Brian Cox won the corresponding actor award, for his role as Logan Roy in Succession.

The 73-year-old won out over Kit Harington (Game Of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr Robot), Billy Porter (Pose) and Tobias Menzies (The Crown).

Succession – created by British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong, also known for creating Peep Show – was named best TV drama over Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve and The Morning Show.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

