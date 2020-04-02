🔥Brits urged to store spring cleaning rubbish as councils fear 'wave of waste' during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Councils are pleading with residents to keep hold of their rubbish amid fears a “wave of waste” will emerge during the coronavirus lockdown.

Scores of local authorities have had to close tips and recycling centres, while some have struggled to find enough workers to man bin lorries, as self-isolating workers spark staff shortages.

This also means some town halls have had to reduce rubbish and recycling collections, with people urged to compost garden waste and “store” spring clean leftovers at home instead.

Families are generating more waste as they stay at home as part of nationwide efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, the District Councils’ Network (DCN) has said.

More than a third of English councils have suspended collections of garden waste as they struggle with staff shortages

In some cases, extra rubbish is coming from households which have stocked up on excess food and other goods, the DCN said.

The network, which represents 191 district councils in England, wants residents to work with their local authority to best manage the perfect storm of swelling amounts of waste and collection challenges.

While many people will be using the current period as an opportunity to garden or spring clean their home, the DCN is asking residents to consider how they can store waste or have it safely collected at the moment.

Its requests include:

Contact your council to see if they are still operating paid for bulky waste collection. Private companies offer this as well but you must check they are properly registered for handling waste by the Environment Agency;

Try and compost any garden waste at home;

Cut down cardboard boxes so they can be put into the appropriate recycling bin – this makes life much easier for waste collection staff;

Store any excess waste from DIY projects, spring cleans or garden waste at home until it can be disposed of safely and legally.

District councils are urging residents to think twice before disposing of compostable waste and spring clean detritus

The DCN is also warning against burning rubbish, especially hazardous waste, on bonfires, which can contribute to air pollution.

The network’s Dan Humphreys said: “These are challenging times for everyone in the country right now, and all of our public services are being overstretched as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“Alongside many other frontline services, the efforts of our waste collection staff should be applauded, as they are playing a key role in helping to keep the country running during this difficult period.

“Make no mistake, councils and their contractors have plans in place to try and ensure that everyone’s bins are collected.

“But we would ask the public to play their part, too. Where possible we would ask residents to think twice about how much waste is put out – such a small step could make a huge difference.

“With millions safely staying at home, many producing more waste than normal, and a risk that our waste collection workforce suffers staff shortages, we have to be careful and prepared to manage a potential wave of waste.”

Environment spokesman for the Local Government Association (LGA), David Renard, said: “Some councils have seen a recent increase in the number of complaints about the burning of rubbish in gardens and backyards, which is obviously causing concern and has led to an increasing demand on fire services, putting lives at risk.

“While some household waste and recycling centres have temporarily closed, and some kerbside collections have been suspended or reduced in frequency in some areas, there is no need to burn waste.

“Many council waste collection services are running as normal.”