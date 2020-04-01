🔥Brits urged to stay at home during coronavirus lockdown after 'concerning' rise in vehicles on roads🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government is reiterating its calls to the British public to “stay at home” as new data shows the number of vehicles on the roads is rising despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Public Health England medical director Yvonne Doyle revealed the “concerning” trend at Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference.

While public transport use across the UK has plunged below 20 per cent since March 1, there has been an “up-tick in motor vehicle traffic” over the past three days, Dr Doyle revealed.

She and Business Secretary Alok Sharma repeated the importance of respecting movement-restricting measures to protect the NHS.

They stressed the best way to keep the health service afloat is to “avoid catching the disease yourself and avoid giving it to anyone else.”

It comes as the country experienced its biggest daily rise in deaths so far – with 563 new fatalities confirmed overnight.

