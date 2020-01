brits-start-2020-with-game-of-medieval-football-and-bathtub-race

As party-goers across the country welcomed the New Year with a banging headache, others did what Brits do best and raced in bathtubs in the freezing cold…

This was one of the many bizarre ways people chose to start 2020 instead of simply putting their feet up.

Others went for a dip in the sea (dressed as mermaids, naturally), while in Kirkwall in Scotland a whole village turned out for a medieval game of football.

Youths from Orkadian spent the day taking part in the Boys New Years Ba Game, which sees rival ‘fractions’ the Uppies and the Doonies battle to secure a goal and win the game.

The mass street football match has been played in Kirkwall’s streets for hundreds of years, with the teams made up of men from the south end of the town and the north end.

In an effort to put hungover Brits to shame, thousands of people across the country took part in an outdoor swim in fancy dress.

People in Scarborough, Gosport, Salford, Scotland and Wales donned hula skirts and mermaid costumes for a charity swim.

Others went a bit more daring such as a woman in Salford who dressed as the Titanic and a man who graced the quays in just his speedos.

Well, they do say northerners are made of stronger stuff.

Speaking of daring, Derbyshire residents did more than brave the cold and could be seen jumping off Okeover Bridge into the River Dove for the Mapleton raft race and bridge jump.

Dorset locals went one step further and wore masks of political leaders as they took party in the bathtub race in Poole Quay.

The charity event has run for 43 years although in previous winters it has been cancelled due to safety concerns.

Fortunately that was not the case this year as pirates and politicians battled it out with snowmen, cowboys and Inglorious Bathtubs.

Elsewhere, Londoners braved the cold for a street parade in the capital and a hunt parade was met by animal rights protesters in Essex.

In all the bizarre events to take place today, there was a noticeable absence from the younger generation, who were left nursing their heads.

Youngsters up and down the country were out in droves enjoying the international 25-hour party did not end untill 11am when American Samoa entered the 20s.

Thousands of people lined the Thames last night as London kicked off the new decade to the roar of football anthems such as Three Lions

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had promised the display – which also featured music from Stormzy, Wiley and Bastille – would be the best the capital ‘has ever seen’.

Big Ben rang out 12 times to mark the start of the new year despite the bell falling mostly silent in 2019 while renovation work is completed.