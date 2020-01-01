brits-complain-smoke-spoiled-london-new-year-firework-display

London’s fireworks display has faced a barrage of criticism from viewers who say they could not see the spectacle through the smoke.

Social media users slammed the display, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan had earlier labelled the ‘best ever’ the capital had seen.

Twitter user ‘fitzmoskal’ said: ‘Who else is watching this London Smoke Display? Were there supposed to be fireworks?!’ Another, ‘Legendary Rosa’, added: ‘Two mins in and you can’t see fireworks or the London Eye anymore because of the smoke.’ And Gemmy Entity wrote: ‘Everyone who paid for a ticket to watch the fireworks in London is getting a face full of brightly coloured smoke.’

However, many others labelled the display spectacular as London saw in the new decade.

But some pointed out the pollution caused by fireworks and the cost of the display.

On Facebook, Gavin James labelled it ‘the best smoke display ever’ and Tammy Evans added: ‘Personally I think they’re absolutely rubbish this year. Massive cloud of smoke.’

Andrew Yardley said: ‘For a city that complains so much about air pollution, they certainly love to pollute the air on purpose.’