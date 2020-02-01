Britons left behind in Wuhan after 'not having enough time' to reach plane

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits say they have been left behind in coronavirus-hit Wuhan after not being given enough time to make the evacuation flight back to the UK.

After several delays, the flight – chartered by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) – left Wuhan at 9.45am local time on Friday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries.

It is due to arrive at Brize Norton RAF in Oxfordshire at about 1.30pm.

But some Britons in Wuhan have said they were not given enough time to get to the flight in a city which is on “virtual lockdown” with little public transport.

It is understood that the FCO sent consular cars and issued special travel permits to get people through roadblocks in the locked down city.

The Foreign Office is reportedly now in “urgent discussions” with EU countries about a second rescue flight back from Wuhan.

British father Adam Bridgeman told the BBC’s Today programme on Friday that a car arrived too late to get him, his wife and one-month-old son to the airport on time.

He said his Chinese wife had even tried calling the police to see if they could help get them there on time.

Mr Bridgeman said: “We tried to get transport to the airport, unfortunately we were unable to find a car.

“She (his wife) phoned the police to see if they could arranging something, but nothing.

“Fortunately in the end the Foreign Office arranged for a car to come pick us up.

“But unfortunately by the time he arrived – because we had some trouble getting him to get to the right spot to pick us up – by the time he was there, we only had about 15 minutes to get to the airport, so we thought ‘it’s too late’ so we just went home.”

Another Briton Michael Pattison told Sky News he was given his travel documents seven minutes before he had to be at the “muster point” 25 miles away.

He added: “I only received the official travel documents seven minutes before the deadline to get to the muster point which was 25 miles away in a city that’s in total lockdown with virtually no transport available.”

Some Britons had declined to join the repatriation flight after being told any Chinese nationals in their family would be unable to join.

Families had been told that relatives with Chinese passports would be unable to join them after Chinese officials denied them permission to leave the country.

That decision was reversed hours before the plane was due to depart, but some people said they did not have time to get to the airport.

Mr Bridgeman said the FCO had told him that his family might be able to leave the city on another flight.

He added: “The Foreign Office said that they might be able to organise for us to board a different plane from, in their words, one of Britain’s EU partners.”