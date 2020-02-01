britons-evacuated-from-coronavirus-epicentre-arrive-on-the-wirral-for-14-day-quarantine

The latest headlines in your inbox

Buses carrying 83 Britons who returned to the UK from Wuhan on Friday morning have arrived at a facility on the Wirral.

The convoy travelled from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to Arrowe Park Hospital, where the group will be quarantined for 14 days in NHS staff accommodation.

Fellow motorists tracked the fleet as it made its way up the M6 motorway with one describing it as a “harrowing” sight.”

“The experience was harrowing and quite surreal,” 28-year-old Liam Musgrove said.





“Seeing such an organised operation in place it really puts into perspective what a deadly virus this could be.”

Mr Musgrove, from Manchester, was initially stopped by the escort as he tried to rejoin the M6 from a service station but later filmed as he passed it.

His footage, shared to Twitter, shows half a dozen buses driving alongside emergency service vehicles.