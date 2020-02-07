briton-on-board-quarantine-cruise-ship-is-diagnosed-with-coronavirus

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British national on board a cruise ship off the coast of Japan has tested positive for coronavirus, Princess Cruises said.

The company said that 41 people on board had tested positive for the virus, including the one Briton and passengers from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan and the US.

In a statement, it said: “The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be February 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments. The Japanese government is also providing our ship and team members additional manpower support.

“During the remainder of the time onboard, guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones.

“In addition, we have added additional live TV channels and a large selection of in-room movies available in multiple languages. The cruise activities staff is packaging games, puzzles and trivia and delivering them to guest staterooms.”

