Britney Spears Is Tantalizing In Skin-Tight Hot Pink Dress Video — The ‘Womanizer’ Singer Has Never Looked Better

It appears that Britney Spears is among the celebrities that have taken to social media in an attempt to lighten up the mood during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The 38-year-old singer delighted her numerous Instagram followers with throwback footage, showing her posing for the camera in a revealing dress that left little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell looked gorgeous in the attire, which was in black and bright pink colors and put her ample assets on display with its plunging neckline.

The musician appeared to be in the middle of a photo shoot, and she was standing in front of a bright red panel.

The “Womanizer” performer seemed to be in the best shape of her life, as her mini-dress accentuated on her toned abs and legs.

According to the caption of the post, the video clip was taken ten months ago, and the popular singer remarked that red used to be her favorite color, but now hot pink was her new number one choice, and she concluded by explaining the goal of the footage was to brighten the day of her fans.

She wrote: “This was done ten months ago …. oh how time flies !!!! Red used to be my favorite color 👠👠💋 , but now with pink involved ….. I think hot pink may be my new favorite 🤔🤔🤔💕🌸🎀😉😉🌸 !!!! Just something to brighten your day !!!!”

It did not take long for the video to be noticed by Britney’s large fandom and the post quickly gathered thousands of Likes, as fans rushed to praise the singer for her great looks.

Apparently, the clip was a great success, and people took to the comment section to express their deep appreciation.

One follower simply replied: “We don’t deserve Britney,” while another’s comment was, “Time flies and you still the same strong and beautiful women.”

A second supporter said this: “You look beautiful! Stay safe and healthy! Also, please bring back the fashion show runways!!”

This person shared: “Yes! And our eyes are so pretty. Get rid of that dark liner. Too harsh. Living for this. Day = brightened ⭐️.”

Another backer explained: “you cheer my days since 1999 I love ❤️ you my princess 👸 🇩🇴🙌🏻Thanks for making my day more joyful ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Britney is a real queen and is still doing her thing.



Post Views:

3





