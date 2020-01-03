britney-spears-goes-crazy-doing-yoga-poses-in-skimpy-swimwear-[video]

Britney SpearsBritney Spears Official Instagram (britneyspears)

Britney Spears was on a workout high recently. The “Toxic” singer reportedly popped yoga poses in a purple bikini as she shared her techniques to open up her back and chest on Instagram. The 38-year-old singer could be seen in a speckled lavender two-piece, white tennis shoes and a white necklace for her yoga session.

‘Today I’m outside and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest,’ Britney said into the camera for her roughly 23.3 million followers on Instagram…..’And I’m out here with my dogs and we’re going to have a beautiful day,’ Britney added.

Britney Spears turned the camera to show her dogs who scampered around on a lawn as she said ‘hi’ to them. ‘My babies,’ Britney said.

Britney sure takes her workout seriously if the video is anything to go by. She could be seen holding a plank position before switching to upward-facing dog to downward dog transitions with some cat and cow poses tossed in. No wonder, Britney looks phenomenal. Holding a plank position for more than a few seconds is not our cup of tea. SO, all we have to say to Britney is, you go girl.

‘In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body!!!,’ Britney wrote in the caption.

‘I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather,’ she continued.

Britney added that she just flew in from a trip with her family and that she ran a 6.8 speed outside her house for a 100 meter yard dash. She went on to say that she did 6 in high school so she was trying to gain speed. She also went onto apologise for her thighs that were swollen due to an injury.

Britney Spears looked gorgeous in the video. Working out like this would make a difference in any kind of physique. You can check out the video here: