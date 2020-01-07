british-woman-‘sexually-assaulted-by-driver-after-falling-asleep-in-his-taxi’-in-dubai

A British woman says she was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in Dubai after falling asleep in his car.

The incident is said to have taken place in November last year, after the 31-year-old, who has not been named, climbed into a taxi at 11.35pm following a night out.

The woman told the police that the Pakistani driver, 25, drove her to a secluded spot near her home, before he began touching her body and kissing her.

She woke up and screamed in horror, at which point the driver returned to his seat and drove her all the way home to the Silicon Oasis area of the city, according to the police report.

The woman said: ‘He touched my body and kissed me. I was shocked and pushed him away asking him to stop.’

She managed to make a note of the taxi’s licence plate and contacted the police who later arrested the man, who has also not been named.

According to local media, the driver has admitted a charge of sexual abuse.

He is also reported to have told officers that the woman ‘flirted with him and touched his face while he was driving before she fell asleep’.

A police officer from the Rashidiya station told the court in Dubai: ‘He was excited and parked the vehicle in an empty area and disconnected the cable of the vehicle’s camera before trying to kiss her.’

A verdict is expected on 13 January, with the driver remaining in police custody until that date.