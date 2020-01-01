british-‘vikings’-celebrate-new-year-with-flaming-torches-and-burning-longship

A procession of 2,000 flaming torches and swinging fireballs took over Flamborough last night for the village’s Fire Festival.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, also saw a Viking longship be pulled around the village green before it was later set ablaze.

More than 15,000 people turned out to enjoy the festivities, with some participants taking home prizes for the best Viking outfits.

Fireworks were then set off to Viking music as the clock struck midnight.

Flamborough, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, was invaded by the Vikings at the end of the eighth century, a century before York was captured.

During that time, it is thought the community would take to the streets with fire at the end of the year, with an aim of cleansing past spirits and welcoming the new.

This year, Fire Festival organiser Jane Emmerson stated that the modern event would be the biggest of its kind in ‘mainland UK’.

The festival is held in aid of local community groups and charities, and anyone wearing a full Viking costume is allowed to enter for free.

Other guests are asked to make a suggested donation of £5 or more.

A dedicated team spent the summer building the festival’s longship and planning the torchlight procession.

Other new attractions this year included blazing fire swords, and a Viking Mead Hall.